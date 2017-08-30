Iowa Wesleyan University and Mount Pleasant Community High School Team Up to Aid Houston

Mount Pleasant, Iowa: August 30, 2017 – Hurricane Harvey and the major flooding in Houston has been a focal point in the news for the past week. With the amount of people stranded and needing aid, Iowa Wesleyan University and Mount Pleasant Community High School have teamed up to help gather donations to send to those in need. For this Friday’s (September 1) Mount Pleasant Panthers football game and next Saturday’s (September 9) Iowa Wesleyan University Tigers football game, the schools will offer free admission with the donation of a pair of new or gently used shoes. “As an institution where community and service to others are our core values, we wanted to do our part in helping the community of Houston. We heard about the challenge led by Coach Kelvin Sampson at the University of Houston to provide gear and thought that was something we could do. After talking with Scot Lamm, activities director at MPCHS, we all felt it was a great way for us to invite the community of Mount Pleasant to help those that have been affected by Hurricane Harvey,” said Derek Zander, interim athletic director at Iowa Wesleyan University. After both football games, donations will be sent to Coach Kelvin Sampson at the University of Houston, who will then send the items to organizations to be distributed. If you would like more information, or have other items you would like to be added to the donations, contact Derek Zander at 319.385.6349. Junior Varsity will kickoff at 5 pm, followed by the varsity at 7:30 pm on September 1st for the Mount Pleasant Panther football game. Iowa Wesleyan University will kickoff at 12 pm on September 9. Tiger Athletics: Iowa Wesleyan University strives to provide its student-athletes the opportunity to be successful in life and sports. Engaged in the SLIAC and UMAC Conferences, Tiger athletics is a proud member of NCAA Division III.