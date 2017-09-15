Iowa Wesleyan University Among Best in U.S. News & World Report

Mount Pleasant, Iowa: September 15, 2017 – The Rankings from US News & World Report has listed Iowa Wesleyan among the top Regional College in the Midwest at #60. In the Best College in Iowa category, IW is ranked 14th in the state out of 35 colleges and universities.

While some universities are reporting declines in international enrollment, Iowa Wesleyan ranks 4th in the Midwest with international student enrollment from 28 countries, helping to fuel the ongoing growth of the university. Likewise, Iowa Wesleyan has 18% African-American enrollment ranking 8th in the Midwest.

“Our shift in mission as the regional, comprehensive university for rural Southeast Iowa has resulted in a period of significant growth and momentum the past several years”, said President Steven Titus. “Iowa Wesleyan continues to grow in retention and enrollment boasting the largest freshman class in six decades following two years of unprecedented growth. Our students are our priority and our mission and strategy are clear.”

IW’s continued success, as ranked by 12 indicators of academic excellence, can be attributed, in part, to a significant increase in accepted freshmen in the top 25% of their high school class.

The indicators used to capture quality fall into a number of categories: assessment by peers and counselors, graduation and retention rates, faculty resources, student selectivity, financial resources, graduation rate performance and alumni giving rate. They include input measures that reflect a school’s student body, its faculty, and its financial resources, along with outcome measures that signal how well the institution does its job of educating students.