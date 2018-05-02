Iowa Wesleyan University 2018 Commencement Set for May 5th

Mount Pleasant, Iowa: May 2, 2018 – Iowa Wesleyan University presents its May

Commencement honoring graduates on Saturday, May 5, 2018 at 1:30 pm in Howe Student Activity Center in Ruble Arena. The University Baccalaureate will also be held earlier in the day at 10:30 am in University Chapel.

On Friday, May 4, the Senior Art Exhibit will be on display in the P.E.O. Art Gallery and IW will hold the Nurse Pinning Ceremony Friday evening at 7 pm in University Chapel.

Steven E. Titus, President of Iowa Wesleyan, will present The President’s Award to an outstanding Iowa Wesleyan student and The Chadwick Teacher of the Year award recipient will be announced.

Presenting the commencement address is Col. Patrick M. Coen, ’92. Col. Coen is a lifelong learner, educator, and advocate for students. He graduated from Mt. Pleasant Community High School in 1984 and then attended Kirkwood Community College before completing his Bachelor of Science degree at Iowa Wesleyan University. Furthering his education led to postgraduate studies in Civil Engineering at the University of Missouri, Rolla, a Master’s degree from Drake University, post graduate study in leadership at the United States Army Command and General Staff College, and most recently an Education Specialist degree from Drake in 2009. His military career is particularly noteworthy as he was a recipient of numerous honors including Meritorious Service Medal, Combat Action Badge, War on Terrorism Medal, and was inducted into the United States Army Cavalry Brotherhood of Combat Spurs.

Dr. DeWayne Frazier, vice president of academic affairs and dean said, “We welcome home one of Iowa Wesleyan’s finest to speak to our graduates. Col. Coen’s energy and enthusiasm for education inspires us all to be lifelong learners.”

KILJ will broadcast the ceremony beginning at 1:30 pm on 105.5 and at kilj.com