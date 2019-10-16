Iowa Wesleyan to host Hire-A-Tiger Job Fair

Mount Pleasant, IA – October 14, 2019 – Mark your calendars for Iowa Wesleyan University’s fall Hire-A-Tiger event, which brings together the diverse businesses of Southeast Iowa and the dynamic up-and-coming workforce of the University’s students.

On Monday, October 28th, 2019, from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm, Iowa Wesleyan will be hosting the Hire-A-Tiger job fair in the Howe Student Activity Center. This event is aimed at helping students and recent graduates who are seeking full-time employment, part-time employment, or internship opportunities. “All Wesleyan students are encouraged to attend the event and practice their interview skills,” notes Megan Hills, Registrar, “Hire-A-Tiger truly highlights the range of fantastic employment and internship opportunities in the region.”

Businesses participating in Hire-A-Tiger include Advance Services, Inc., Arbor Court, Burlington Community School District, Cambridge, Edward Jones, Hy-Vee, Insight Partnership Group, New London Community Child Care Center, Ottumwa Regional Health Center, Sunrise Terrace Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, and Young House Family Services. If your business is interested in attending the event, there is still time to register. Secure your spot today at http://www.iw.edu/hire-a-tiger or contact Megan Hills at (319) 385-6391 or megan.hills@iw.edu.