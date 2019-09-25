Iowa Wesleyan Students Present at State Communications Conference

Mount Pleasant, IA – September 24, 2019 – Nine Iowa Wesleyan University students presented a panel entitled “Assimilating to America: International Students Tell Their Stories of Cultural Norms and Adapting to Social Change” on Friday, September 20, at the Iowa Communication Association State Conference. This was the first time Iowa Wesleyan students took part in this annual meeting on the campus of Des Moines Area Community College in Ankeny, Iowa.

IW student panelists included: Oluwatosin Adediran (Nigeria), Paolo Ancona (Italy), Musawenkosi Diamini (South Africa), Lobsang Dolma (Tibet), Miyu Kato (Japan), Khanh Nguyen (Vietnam), Yangzi Sherpa (Nepal), Kumari Tamang (Nepal), and Usami Tsujmoto (Japan). These students shared their personal stories of coming to America and the various levels of adapting to traditional Midwest culture as part of this panel. IW Assistant Professor David Wendt served as chair of the panel. The theme of the conference was the impact of social change.

The keynote address was “Preparing Youth for Social Action: The Skills They Need for Civic Engagement and What Gets in the Way” by Dr. Kay Swalwell of Iowa State University. Communication scholars from the various K-12, Community Colleges and four-year institutions were in attendance.