Iowa Wesleyan Starts New Year with Digital Abstraction Exhibit

Mount Pleasant, Iowa: January 11, 2018 – Iowa Wesleyan University welcomes artist David Fleming from Fairfield as our featured artist in the P.E.O Building Art Gallery from January 29 to March 23, 2018. An artist reception will be held February 21 at 12:10 pm in the Art Gallery for a meet and greet with the artist.

“What interests me in digital photography is the freedom for digital abstraction — the freedom from representational qualities in art — said Fleming. “My work begins with what photography does best — the creation of a faithful representation of an object or place.”

Ann Klingensmith, M.A., M.F.A. Professor of Art and Art Gallery Director said of Fleming, “David brings to his image making, visual design and detail along with a playful and joyful sense of exploration. He seems to ask, ‘Where can I go with this? How will this look if I do that?’ His work is a delight to look at and engage with.”

The Art Gallery is open to the public from 8 am – 5 pm Monday through Friday and is located at 601 N. Main Street, Mount Pleasant, Iowa. For more information, visit iw.edu.