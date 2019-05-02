Iowa Wesleyan Provides Education Opportunities at Rock Island Arsenal

Mount Pleasant, Iowa: May 2, 2019 – Iowa Wesleyan University and Rock Island Arsenal (RIA) officers signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Iowa Wesleyan’s campus to provide flexible college degrees to continue higher education for the total military family at the Arsenal.

Colonel (Garrison Commander) Stephen Marr, Command Sergeant Major (CSM) Brian Heffernan and Education Services Specialist Mary Hansarik joined IW President Steven Titus, Provost DeWayne Frazier, Division Chairs and the IW Online Staff for the signing.

Highlights that will serve the troops as they work toward their educational goals include:

Reduced tuition rates for undergraduate classes: $250 per credit hour for active duty; $300 per credit hour for Veterans, civilian employees of the RIA, and military spouse or dependent.

Reduced tuition rates for graduate classes: $250 per credit hour for active duty; $350 per credit hour for Veterans, civilian employees of the RIA, and military spouse or dependent.

MOU allows IW staff/faculty to have access to attend events on the Arsenal and work closely with the Education Services Office.

IW works closely to assist the total military family with their tuition assistance and VA benefit processing.

IW provides flexibility for soldiers and civilians when mission requirements interrupt students’ progress

President Titus, a U.S. Army Veteran and Former Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army stated, “Our nation thrives because of the service and sacrifice of our service members and their families. We thank them for their commitment and service and welcome them to join the ranks of the Iowa Wesleyan men and women who have proudly served our nation through our armed forces.”

Colonel Marr added “Our service members are fortunate to have exceptional higher learning opportunities offered to them at the Arsenal. The flexibility of IW Online working hand in hand with our total military family at the Arsenal definitely provides them opportunities to great career outcomes.”