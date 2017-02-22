Iowa Wesleyan Presents Teju The Storyteller visits Iowa Wesleyan for Black History Month

Mount Pleasant, Iowa: February 20, 2017 − Iowa Wesleyan University is pleased to present, in coordination with the Hasselmeyer Endowment for the Arts, Teju the Storyteller on March 1, 2017 at 6 pm in the Social Hall of Howe Center.

Tejumola Ologboni (Teju) is a storyteller, folklorist and oral historian. Teju graduated in Art & Education from University of Wisconsin. He was awarded a Federal Foreign Language Graduate Fellowship to study African Language at Indiana University. He is an avid student of African Folklore and one of the nation’s leading authorities on African Spirituality and Culture.

Teju comes from a long family tradition of storytellers. His mother and father, his grandmothers, one grandfather and a great grandfather were storytellers that set him on his path.

“We are very excited to have Teju join us at Iowa Wesleyan to commemorate Black History month” said DeWayne Frazier, Vice President for Academic Affairs. Critics have said of him: “He is all energy, a whirlwind on stage.” “He is a wise and talented storyteller, making connections that reverberate with truths that stretch across racial and generational barriers”. “He can excite and inspire an audience like the ancestors of old.” It will be an evening to remember.”

An exhibit is on display in the library and represents African American contributions to Iowa Wesleyan over the years. A reception with refreshments held from 3:00 pm – 4:30 pm in the Chadwick Library – International Room, February 21.

For more information to attend the event, visit Iowa Wesleyan’s community calendar at www.iw.edu.

Iowa Wesleyan University–Celebrating its 175th Anniversary, Iowa Wesleyan University is a transformational learning community whose passion is to educate, empower and inspire students to lead meaningful lives and careers.