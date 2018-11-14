Iowa Wesleyan presents Arise, Shine! A Service of Lessons and Carols

Celebrate the holiday season and Christmas with Iowa Wesleyan University for two performances of Arise, Shine! A Service of Lessons & Carols.

The program will feature more than 140 musicians including The Iowa Wesleyan Choir, Primae Voces, The Mount Pleasant Chorale, The SEISO Chamber Orchestra, A Capella Women’s Ensemble of Mt. Pleasant, Sound Appeal Bell Choir of 1st Presbyterian Church of Mt. Pleasant and musicians from Burlington & Fairfield High Schools.

Performances begin on Saturday, December 1st at 4:00 pm at the Fairfield Arts & Convention Center in Fairfield followed by a Sunday performance on December 2nd at 7:00 pm in Iowa Wesleyan’s University Chapel.

Receptions will follow both performances. The reception in Fairfield will be held in the atrium of the convention center and the reception in Mount Pleasant will be held in the Howe Social Hall.

To visit Iowa Wesleyan’s calendar of events for the holiday season, please visit www.iw.edu.