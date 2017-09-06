Iowa Wesleyan Nursing Students Hold Blood and Diaper Drives for Houston Recovery

Continuing support of Houston Strong, Iowa Wesleyan University Nursing Students are conducting a Diaper Drive for Houston families on Friday Sept. 8 from 2pm-8pm at the Fort Madison Hy-Vee.

Beginning at 10am on Sept 9th, the Hy-Vee Drug Store on the square in Mount Pleasant will gather donations until 8 pm. The Mount Pleasant Hy-Vee Drug Store will also collect diapers, wipes and adult depends during business hours Sept 8th- 13th.

If unable to donate in person, a virtual diaper donation site has been created and will connect directly to the Texas Diaper Bank (Galveston) Amazon Wish list. Please visit iw.edu/houstonstrong to make a virtual donation.

Due to a depletion of blood in the Houston area, a Blood Drive will be held in the J. Raymond Chadwick Library on Iowa Wesleyan’s Campus in the International Room on September 7, 2017. The Drive begins at 10:30 am and will run until 2:30 pm. There is a commitment from the nursing department to continue the drive after 2:30 pm if people are willing to give as the need is great for Houston.

The Nursing Students at Iowa Wesleyan University are grateful for your support.