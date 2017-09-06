Iowa Wesleyan Nursing Students Hold Blood and Diaper Drives for Houston Recovery

Iowa Wesleyan Nursing Students Hold Blood and Diaper Drives for Houston RecoveryWritten by Theresa Rose on September 6, 2017
Continuing support of Houston Strong, Iowa Wesleyan University Nursing Students are conducting a Diaper Drive for Houston families on Friday Sept. 8 from 2pm-8pm at the Fort Madison Hy-Vee.
Beginning at 10am on Sept 9th, the Hy-Vee Drug Store on the square in Mount Pleasant will gather donations until 8 pm. The Mount Pleasant Hy-Vee Drug Store will also collect diapers, wipes and adult depends during business hours Sept 8th- 13th.
If unable to donate in person, a virtual diaper donation site has been created and will connect directly to the Texas Diaper Bank (Galveston) Amazon Wish list. Please visit iw.edu/houstonstrong to make a virtual donation.
Due to a depletion of blood in the Houston area, a Blood Drive will be held in the J. Raymond Chadwick Library on Iowa Wesleyan’s Campus in the International Room on September 7, 2017. The Drive begins at 10:30 am and will run until 2:30 pm. There is a commitment from the nursing department to continue the drive after 2:30 pm if people are willing to give as the need is great for Houston.
The Nursing Students at Iowa Wesleyan University are grateful for your support.