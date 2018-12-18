Iowa Wesleyan Nursing Hall of Fame Award Presented

Mount Pleasant, Iowa: December 18, 2018 – Iowa Wesleyan University nursing division held its White Coat Ceremony sponsored by The Arnold T. Gold Foundation on campus to honor the newest nursing students taking an oath to provide compassionate care throughout their careers.

During the event, The Dr. Lois M. Frels Nursing Hall of Fame Award was presented. The honoree, Martha Baker, received the award posthumously.

A graduate with master’s degrees from Columbia University and New York University, Martha was instrumental as a faculty member in the founding of IW’s nursing department. Her dedication and hard work contributed greatly to the success of the program. Joining the faculty in 1973, Martha attained the rank of associate professor. She was particularly endeared to her students by her brave battle with lung cancer while continuing to teach. She taught her last class on the very day of her death in 1976.

“Martha Baker’s legacy continues on at Iowa Wesleyan University, and we are honored to present this award to her family on her behalf,” said DeWayne Frazier, Provost of the University. Bruce Baker and Ann Baker Black were present to receive the award for their late aunt.

The Dr. Lois M. Frels Nursing Hall of Fame was established and is funded by the Frels family to recognize individuals who have demonstrated extraordinary service and achievement in advancement of the Iowa Wesleyan University Nursing Program. Dr. Frels is credited with laying the foundation for the Program and guiding the program toward its national accreditation in 1977.