Iowa Wesleyan Athletics Officially Approved as NAIA Member

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

KILJ — The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has officially voted and approved the Iowa Wesleyan Tiger Athletic Department to make their return to NAIA with official acceptance taking place on July 1st, 2021.

Iowa Wesleyan will continue to be a member of NCAA Division III, the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SLIAC), and the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference (UMAC) through the remainder of the 2020-21 academic year.

In 2012, Iowa Wesleyan officials made the decision to transition from NAIA — where they were a decades long member — to NCAA Division III.

Iowa Wesleyan will host a press conference on Thursday, October 8th, at 4 pm in the Iowa Wesleyan Social Hall of the Howe Student Activity Center to formally discuss this announcement.

Limited space is available and there will be an opportunity to attend virtually.