Iowa Wesleyan Announces Tour Concert

Mount Pleasant, Iowa: May 1, 2018 − The historic Iowa Wesleyan University Concert Choir and vocal chamber ensemble Primae Voces will present their tour program “At the Round Earth’s Imagined Corners” Sunday, May 6th at 7:00 pm at the First United Methodist Church in Mt. Pleasant.

This high energy program is comprised of sacred and secular choral music spanning a variety of historical genres and stylistic forms and concluding with a host of American spirituals.

Included in the program are works by Praetorius, Christiansen, Rheinberger and a variety of modern arrangements including “Shenandoah,” Billy Joel’s “Lullabye,” and “I Lived” by OneRepublic.

The IW Concert Choir and Primae Voces will tour together May 7-14 to New Orleans, Louisiana with stops in Missouri and Arkansas.

The community is invited to attend Sunday, May 6th. The venue is open to the public and a free-will offering will be collected to support the choir’s travel.

For more information, visit iw.edu.