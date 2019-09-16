Iowa Wesleyan Announces 2019 Alumni Award Recipients

Mount Pleasant, IA – September 16, 2019 – Iowa Wesleyan University is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2019 Alumni Awards to be bestowed during the annual Homecoming Alumni Banquet on September 28.

Jamarco Clark ’14 of Ottumwa, Iowa, will receive the 2019 Distinguished Young Alumni Award. Jamarco is a higher education professional and a passionate student advocate. He is the founder of One Less Obstacle, a nonprofit working to remove obstacles for children locally and globally in pursuit of an education.

The 2019 Alumni Service Award will be presented to Anita Hampton ’71 and Mike Hampton ’72 of Mount Pleasant, Iowa. Both Anita and Mike have played critical roles in the community and Iowa Wesleyan for decades through their professional work and community volunteerism. Their efforts to support life-long education from early childhood through college and beyond have played a vital role in making Mount Pleasant a vibrant community.

As previously announced, the 2019 Alumni Banquet will also include an Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. In addition to the alumni awards being bestowed on Clark and the Hamptons, Iowa Wesleyan will induct Jo (Oberkirsch) Hufker ’95, Coach Barry Holtgrewe and Coach Steve Williamson ’00 into the Iowa Wesleyan Athletic Hall of Fame.

The banquet begins at 6 pm on September 28 in the Social Hall of the Howe Student Activity Center on campus. Tickets are still available for the event and can be purchased at iw.edu/homecoming.