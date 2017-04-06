Iowa Utilities Board to hold public meetings regarding electric rate increase request by Alliant Energy-IPL

Meetings scheduled throughout Alliant Energy’s Iowa service territory with an option for customer participation online

(Des Moines) – Interstate Power and Light Company, an Alliant Energy Company, (Alliant-IPL), filed an application with the Iowa Utilities Board on April 3, 2017, seeking an increase in its Iowa retail electric customer rates, Docket No. RPU-2017-0001. Alliant-IPL provides electric service to 490,000 customers and 220,000 natural gas customers in Iowa.

Alliant-IPL is requesting a permanent annual revenue increase of approximately $176 million or 11.6 percent, with a final average monthly residential bill increase of $14.26 or 12.5 percent, which will vary by customer usage. Under Iowa law, Alliant-IPL will implement a temporary rate increase on April 13, 2017, for a $9.47 or 8.3 percent residential monthly bill increase, while the Board’s decision on permanent rates are pending. The temporary rates collected are subject to refund with interest if the temporary rates are higher than final rates approved by the Board.

The Board approved Alliant-IPL’s customer notice on February 21, 2017, and issued an order on March 3 setting the dates, locations and times for public comment meetings. At the public meetings Alliant-IPL customers can express their views or ask questions about the electric rate increase and general quality of the utility company’s service to representatives of Alliant-IPL, to the Board, and to the Office of Consumer Advocate, which represents the general interests of customers in all Board proceedings.

The following public meetings are scheduled throughout Alliant-IPL’s Iowa service territory:

Ottumwa – Tuesday, May 23, 2017, 5:30 p.m., at Bridgeview Center Conference Room, 102 Church Street. The Ottumwa venue will also have an option for customers to participate online. Details will be posted at iub.iowa.gov when available. Osceola – Wednesday, May 24, 2017, 5:30 p.m., at Clarke High School Auditorium, 800 N. Jackson Street. Mason City – Thursday, May 25, 2017, 5:30 p.m., at Muse-Norris Conference Center on the campus of North Iowa Community College, 500 College Drive. Peosta – Tuesday, May 30, 2017, 5:30 p.m., at Peosta Community Centre, 7896 Burds Road. Spencer – Wednesday, May 31, 2017, 5:30 p.m., at Spencer Area Activity Center, 104 East 4th Street. Cedar Rapids – Thursday, June 1, 2017, 5:30 p.m., at Iowa Hall, Rooms 316A and 316B on the campus of Kirkwood Community College, 6301 Kirkwood Blvd., SW. Marshalltown – Tuesday, June 6, 2017, 5:30 p.m., at Orpheum Theatre on the campus of Iowa Valley Community College, 220 E. Main Street. Fort Madison – Thursday, June 8, 2017, 5:30 p.m., at McAleer Hall, Holy Family Parish, 415 11th Street.

Persons with disabilities requiring assistive services or devices to observe or participate in a consumer comment meeting should contact the Board at (515) 725-7334 at least five days in advance of the scheduled date to request that appropriate arrangements be made.

All comments provided at these public meetings will become part of the permanent record in this rate request docket.

The Board has begun accepting written comments in this rate case, with the most effective comments being concise and making specific points supporting or objecting to the rate request.

Customers can also provide comments to the Board by using this electronic comment form or send by email to customer@iub.iowa.gov or by postal mail to the Iowa Utilities Board, Chief Operations Officer, Docket No. RPU-2017-0001, 1375 E. Court Avenue, Des Moines, Iowa 50319-0069.

All publicly filed documents for this rate case are available for review in the Board’s electronic filing system at efs.iowa.gov and by searching under Docket No. RPU- 2017-0001.