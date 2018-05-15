Iowa Utilities Board to hold public meetings on Alliant Energy-IPL’s proposed natural gas rate increase

Meetings begin May 17 with webinar option available at two venues

(Des Moines) – The Iowa Utilities Board will conduct six public comment meetings starting May 17, 2018, regarding an application filed by Alliant Energy-Interstate Power and Light Company (Alliant), for an increase in its Iowa retail natural gas rates in Docket No. RPU-2018-0002.

These meetings provide an opportunity for Alliant customers to express their views about the proposed natural gas rate increase, and to provide comments regarding Alliant’s proposed tariffs for installing advance meter infrastructure (AMI) smart meters, and comment on the overall quality of Alliant’s service. Alliant’s proposed AMI tariff dockets are TF-2018-0029 for electric service and TF-2018-0030 for natural gas service.

Representatives of Alliant, the Board, and to the Office of Consumer Advocate (OCA) will be present at the meetings to hear public comments and answer questions. The OCA represents the general interests of customers in all Board proceedings.

Additionally, the Board has arranged for remote participation via an online webinar at two of the customer comment meeting venues. See details on the Board’s website, https://iub.iowa.gov.

The following meetings and webinars are scheduled throughout Alliant’s Iowa service territory:

1. Clinton – Thursday, May 17, 2018, at 5:30 p.m., in the Clinton Community College Technology Center, Room 10, 1951 Manufacturing Drive, Clinton, Iowa. The Clinton venue will provide an option for customers to participate remotely in this meeting via an online webinar.

• Space is limited for webinar access and participants can register in advance at: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/4042484632538257923.

2. Mason City – Wednesday, June 13, 2018, at 6:00 p.m., in the Main Event Banquet Hall, 112 2nd Street Southeast, Mason City, Iowa.

3. Storm Lake – Monday, June 18, 2018, at 5:30 p.m., in the King’s Pointe Ballroom, 1520 East Lakeshore Drive, Storm Lake, Iowa.

4. Fairfield – Thursday, June 21, 2018, at 5:30 p.m., in the Fairfield Arts and Convention Center Expo Hall, 200 North Main Street, Fairfield, Iowa.

5. Marshalltown – Tuesday, June 26, 2018, at 11:00 a.m., in the Orpheum Theatre, 220 East Main Street, Marshalltown, Iowa.

6. Ames – Tuesday, June 26, 2018, at 5:30 p.m., in the Ames City Auditorium, 515 Clarke Avenue, Ames, Iowa. The Ames venue will provide an option for customers to participate remotely in this meeting via an online webinar.

• Space is limited for webinar access and participants can register in advance at: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/4937039596315439363.

All comments provided at these public meetings, or submitted in writing to the Board, will become part of the permanent record in the gas rate case, or in the proposed AMI tariff dockets.

Written comments can be filed by completing and submitting this electronic comment form, or send by email to customer@iub.iowa.gov, or through a letter by postal mail and addressed to the Iowa Utilities Board, Chief Operating Officer, Docket No. RPU-2018-0002, or TF-2018-0029 or TF-2018-0030, 1375 E. Court Avenue, Des Moines, Iowa 50319-0069.

All publicly filed documents for this rate case, or proposed AMI tariffs are available for review in the Board’s electronic filing system efs.iowa.gov by searching under Docket No. RPU- 2018-0002, TF-2018-0029 or TF-2018-0030.

Alliant Energy provides natural gas service to approximately 225,000 customers in Iowa.

The Iowa Utilities Board regulates utilities to ensure that reasonably priced, reliable, environmentally responsible, and safe utility services are available to all Iowans.

