Iowa State University Extension and Outreach of Lee County Receives a $1,000 grant for Transitioning to Farming Group

Grant provided by Farm Credit Services of America Working Here Fund

for Agriculture Education

MOUNT PLEASANT, IOWA – Iowa State University Extension and Outreach of Lee County received a $1,000 grant for a transitioning to farming group. The grant is provided through Farm Credit Services of America’s (FCSAmerica) Working Here Fund.

Iowa State University Extension and Outreach of Lee County is establishing a Transitioning to Farming Group with funds from the Working Here Fund grant. The group is set up to educate young people interested in starting to farm and those that have been in the business for less than 10 years. The group will explore educational topics such as financial, agronomic and business management as a next generation ag producer.

“Our Transitioning to Farming group has the goal of assisting young farmers by providing education and access to resources that will enable them to pursue ag opportunities as well as maintain or improve their viability in the industry,” said Whitney Weisinger, office manager.

The program will offer four face to face educational programs during the year as well as one tour and two ag resource newsletters.

“We value the opportunity to support an organization such as Iowa State University Extension and Outreach of Lee County, which shares FCSAmerica’s passion to serve the next generation of ag producers,” said Jill Yule, vice president of retail operations at FCSAmerica’s Mt. Pleasant office.

Iowa State University Extension and Outreach of Lee County is one of 78 organizations to receive a Working Here Fund grant in the third quarter of 2018. FCSAmerica awarded $120,625 during the latest grant cycle ending September 30, 2018.

About Iowa State University Extension and Outreach of Lee County

Iowa State University Extension and Outreach builds a strong Iowa by engaging all Iowans in research, education, and extension experiences to address real-life challenges. The ag and natural resource programs provide unbiased, research-based information and education to farmers, landowners, and agribusinesses as well as helping Iowans build their capacity to better their lives and make sound decisions.

About Farm Credit Services of America

Farm Credit Services of America is proud to finance the growth of rural America, including the special needs of young and beginning producers. With $28.3 billion in assets and nearly $5.4 billion in members’ equity, FCSAmerica is one of the region’s leading providers of credit and insurance services to farmers, ranchers, agribusiness and rural residents in Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. Learn more at www.fcsamerica.com