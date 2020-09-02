Iowa State Reverses Course, No Fans at Jack Trice

KILJ — Iowa State University has decided to change its decision regarding fans at the Sept. 12 home football game.

Director of Athletics Jamie Pollard said:

“Our department staff and I have worked very closely with Dr. Wintersteen and her leadership team throughout the summer as we jointly developed plans for this fall’s football season. Over the weekend, Dr. Wintersteen gave our working group the approval to move forward with the plans that were jointly developed. Our department announced those plans on Monday, which included allowing fans, who purchased season tickets, to attend the first game.

President Wintersteen shared with me on Tuesday evening that, after weighing feedback she has received from the community, she has decided to reverse the decision. As a result, we will play the season opener without fans.

The game will kick-off next Saturday at 11:00 a.m. will be aired on KILJ-FM beginning with pre-game at 9:00 a.m.

(Via Iowa State University, Photo Courtesy)