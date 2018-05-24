Iowa State Patrol to Participate in Nationwide Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort (CARE) – May 25-28

This Memorial Day holiday weekend, the Iowa Department of Public Safety’s (DPS) Iowa State Patrol (ISP) will have increased patrol efforts on Iowa roadways with the main focus on speed and distracted driving. The Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort is a national effort to increase officer presence on Interstate and U.S. Highways across the nation during specific high crash periods.

Last year during the three-day Memorial Day holiday weekend, two people were killed on Iowa roadways. As of today, 106 fatalities have occurred on Iowa roads, with nearly 30% of those being unbuckled.

Motorists are encouraged, as always, to obey the posted speed limits and buckle up. Troopers will also be on the lookout for distracted driving and impaired drivers. Together, we can keep Iowa’s roadways safe and save lives.