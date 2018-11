DES MOINES, Iowa — A two-vehicle single fatality collision happened in Tama County on November 9, 2018, at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Hwy 30 at RR Avenue, just north of Chelsea. The collision occurred between a black Ford F150 pickup and a FedEx Semi with dual trailers.

The Iowa State Patrol requests that anyone who may have been a witness to the collision or had gone through that area of Hwy 30 during the time it took officers to respond to the scene, to come forward with any pertinent information. Please call the District 11 State Patrol office in Cedar Rapids at 319-396-1944 or Public Information Officer, Sgt. Nathan Ludwig at 515-745-2863.