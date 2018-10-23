IOWA PRELIMINARY WEATHER SUMMARY

By Dr. Justin Glisan, State Climatologist, Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship

After an extremely wet start to October, abnormally dry conditions returned to Iowa. Statewide weekly precipitation deficits ranged from 0.20 to 0.70 inches. Northern Iowa observed the wettest conditions; Mason City (Cerro Gordo County) reported the week’s highest total accumulation of 0.61 inches. Unseasonably cool weather continued with average temperatures five to ten degrees below average. On Monday (15th) the remains of a cold front moved out of southeastern Iowa. Burlington (Des Moines County) reported 0.48 inches of rain. Tuesday (16th) through early night on Thursday (18th) was dry statewide with average highs in the middle to upper 50s in the eastern third of the state and lower to middle 60s across the rest of Iowa. Multiple locations in Iowa’s northwestern quadrant observed highs above 70 degrees on Wednesday (17th), up to 10 degrees above normal. A cold front with rain showers moved into Iowa Thursday night and lingered through late morning on Friday (19th). The heaviest rainfall occurred in northern Iowa; St. Ansgar (Mitchell County) recorded 0.50 inches. Much of Iowa’s southern two-thirds received between a trace and a tenth of an inch. Cloud cover moved out of Iowa later in the day Friday into Saturday (20th). A second cold front sped through Iowa on Saturday bringing cooler air and windy conditions statewide. Stations in eastern Iowa observed sustained winds between 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts in the 40-50 mph range in the late afternoon. Sunday (21st) was pleasant as high pressure dominated the region. Skies were generally clear with unseasonable coolness. Red Oak (Montgomery County) and Shenandoah (Page County) reported the week’s high of 73 degrees on the 19th, nine degrees above average. Stanley (Buchanan County) observed the week’s low temperature of 18 degrees on the 21st, 17 degrees below average.