IOWA PRELIMINARY WEATHER SUMMARY

By Dr. Justin Glisan, State Climatologist, Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship

October’s second week brought up to four inches of above average precipitation to Iowa. Average temperatures were predominately cooler than expected; northwestern Iowa was 6 to 10 degrees below normal. Parts of western Iowa were near normal to warmer than average. The beginning of the reporting period was active with widespread showers and thunderstorms across Iowa on Monday (8th) as low pressure moved across the state. Knoxville (Marion County) reported a 24-hour accumulation of 4.25 inches. Over 40 stations reported rainfall above one inch. A strong cold front moved through Iowa on Tuesday (9th) with locally heavy rain. Average highs ranged from the upper 40s in the northwest to the upper 70s in the southeast. Over the two day period, severe thunderstorms produced 10 confirmed tornadoes, the strongest of which occurred Tuesday evening near Creston (Union County) with estimated winds up to 120 mph, causing structural damage. The cold front moved out of eastern Iowa early Wednesday (10th), leaving behind cloudy and unseasonably cool temperatures. Average highs varied from the 50s in the west and 60s to lower 70s ahead of the cold front. Dubuque (Dubuque County) reported 0.99 inches of rain. Light rain showers moved in on Friday (12th). Some locations in central Iowa reported snowflakes. Saturday (13th) was relatively dry with spotty showers late in the day in northwest Iowa. Sunday (14th) saw a mix of rain and snow with light accumulations on grass and elevated surfaces, especially in north-central Iowa. Weekend temperatures were below normal with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Davenport (Scott County) observed the week’s high of 84 degrees on Monday, 18 degrees above normal. The week’s lowest temperature of 24 degrees was reported in Sanborn and Sheldon (O’Brien County) on the 14th, an average of 12 degrees below normal.