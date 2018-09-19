IOWA PRELIMINARY WEATHER SUMMARY

By Dr. Justin Glisan, State Climatologist, Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship

After a very wet beginning to September, Iowa had unseasonably dry conditions with no National Weather Service stations observing measurable rainfall during the reporting period; the average expected weekly rainfall is 0.79 inches. Statewide temperatures were also warmer than normal, especially in northwestern Iowa. Average temperature departures were up to 11 degrees above normal. Monday (10th) was unseasonable cool with average highs ranging from the low to upper 70s, up to four degrees below average. New Hampton (Chickasaw County) observed a high of 70 degrees, five degrees below normal. Waukon (Allamakee County) observed the week’s low temperature of 41 degrees. A warming trend began Tuesday (11th) with temperatures rising into the upper 70s and lower 80s in Iowa’s northwestern two-thirds. Wednesday (12th) was unseasonably warm with highs in the low to mid-80s; Lowden (Cedar County) observed a high of 85 degrees, almost eight degrees above normal. High pressure continued to dominate Thursday (13th) into Friday (14th) allowing temperatures to remain above average. The weekend was very warm across Iowa with high temperatures well above average along with increasing humidity. On Saturday (15th) highs ranged from the mid-80s into the low 90s, up to 17 degrees warmer than normal. Sunday (16th) was the warmest day of the week with low to mid-90s across much of western Iowa and upper 80s over the remaining portions of the state. Clarinda (Page County) observed the week’s high temperature of 95 degrees, almost 19 degrees above average.

