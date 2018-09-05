IOWA PRELIMINARY WEATHER SUMMARY

By Dr. Justin Glisan, State Climatologist, Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship

The final week of August was warmer and wetter than normal. Many locations received rainfall between two to four inches above normal, including drought-stricken areas in southern Iowa. Average temperatures were up to four degrees warmer than normal. A series of convective systems moved across Iowa on Monday (27th) bringing moderate rainfall to much of the eastern two-thirds of the state. The northern-most tier of counties also experienced severe thunderstorm with heavy rain; Cresco (Howard County) observed 3.32 inches. There were multiple reports of hail from Sioux to Palo Alto counties, with three-inch diameter hail in Ayrshire. Tuesday (28th) was also an active weather day as a strong cold front swept through the state, bringing severe thunderstorms and locally heavy rain to northern and southeastern Iowa. Over 30 stations recorded rainfall above one inch, with Keokuk (Lee County) reporting 4.90 inches. High pressure moved into Iowa on Wednesday (29th) bringing generally clear skies and cooler temperatures. This pattern persisted into Thursday (30th) as the high moved across the state. Average highs were unseasonably cool, ranging from the low 70s in the north to mid-70s and low 80s in the south. Friday (31st), Saturday (1st) and Sunday (2nd) saw waves of showers and thunderstorms across Iowa, with many locations reporting multiple inches of rain. Traer (Tama County) observed 5.42 inches on Saturday; Montezuma (Poweshiek County) reported 5.16 inches on Sunday. There were also multiple reports of severe hail and straight-line winds across 11 counties. Two-inch diameter hail was reported in Cass County on Friday and in Polk County on Saturday. Tree damage from severe high winds was observed in Dubuque (Dubuque County) on Sunday. Average highs over the weekend were generally a few degrees warmer than normal, with Lamoni (Decatur County) observing 91 degrees on Sunday.

-30-