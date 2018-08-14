IOWA PRELIMINARY WEATHER SUMMARY

By Dr. Justin Glisan, State Climatologist, Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship

The first full week of August saw warmer conditions for much of Iowa, with average temperatures one to three degrees above normal in most places. Precipitation accumulations were also above average across a swath of Iowa between Webster and Dubuque counties, with some locations reporting rainfall from three to five inches above normal. Monday (6th) and Tuesday (7th) had daytime highs well above average, especially in south-central Iowa, where highs reached the upper 90s. Lamoni (Decatur County) observed the week’s high temperature of 100 degrees. Over this period, a low-pressure system moved slowly across Iowa, bringing measurable precipitation to much of the state, with the heaviest rainfall occurring in Webster and Buchanan counties. Fort Dodge (Webster County) recorded the week’s highest accumulation of 5.95 inches, 5.81 inches above average. Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms continued into Tuesday, with nearly 20 stations reporting rainfall above one inch; Guttenberg (Clayton County) observed 2.36 inches of rain, 2.23 inches above normal. A few thunderstorms became severe, with one report of 63 mph wind gusts in Black Hawk County. Wednesday (8th) was a pleasant day statewide, with average highs in the lower 80s. A weak cold front moved across Iowa on Thursday (9th), firing off a few spotty thunderstorms in Iowa’s southeastern quadrant; Cedar Rapids (Linn County) reported 0.07 inches of rain. Friday (10th) through Sunday (12th) was warm and mostly precipitation free, as a high-pressure system moved into the Midwest. A few thundershowers brought measurable rainfall to a handful of stations; Mount Pleasant reported 0.05 inches on Friday. Over this three day stretch, statewide average highs were in the upper 80s, with lower 90s in south-central Iowa.