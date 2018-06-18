IOWA PRELIMINARY WEATHER SUMMARY

By Dr. Justin Glisan, State Climatologist, Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship

A wet start to the week greeted central Iowa as widespread thunderstorms moved through during the morning hours of the 11th. The storms advanced through western Iowa, producing measurable rainfall. Later that afternoon and evening, a line of severe supercell thunderstorms moved from western Iowa and quickly weakened as they propagated across the state; three semis were blown over and multiple farm building were damaged in Thurman (Fremont County). Southeastern Iowa also received measurable rain, though still well below normal. On the 12th, isolated thunderstorms, some severe, moved through north central and northwestern Iowa, ahead of a cold front. High pressure moved into the state on the 13th, bringing calm conditions. In the early morning hours of the 14th, widespread thunderstorms broke out across the middle of Iowa, along a warm front. A portion of the state between Sheldon and Ames experienced flash flooding from slow moving storms. Ames had the highest one-day precipitation total for the week at 4.25 inches. There were a few reports of severe hail, including two inches in Webster County. Much of east and southeast Iowa also received afternoon rainfall from the same system. Ottumwa reported 1.77 inches from two lines of storms. Northwest Iowa saw spotty thunderstorms over the weekend; a few severe wind reports for western Iowa on the 17th. Temperature-wise, the week began 6-8 degrees above normal in southern Iowa. Lamoni observed 91 degrees (11th) and Shenandoah reported 94 degrees on the 12th. Midweek saw statewide temperatures averaging in the mid-80s, six degrees above normal. A heatwave ended the week with average highs in the mid 90s, 10-14 degrees above average. Heat indices were in the low triple digits, as dew point temperatures pushed into the 70s. Little Sioux observed the highest temperature of 99 degrees on the 17th.