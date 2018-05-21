IOWA PRELIMINARY WEATHER SUMMARY

By Michael Timlin, Regional Climatologist, Midwestern Regional Climate Center

Warm weather across the state was generally paired with drier conditions, though there were some pockets of wetness. Temperatures climbed into the 80s across the state with average temperatures for the week running 3 to 7 degrees above normal. The warmest areas were along the southern border and the coolest in the northwestern part of the state. Only the first two days and the last day of the week had high temperatures in the 60s at some locations. In the middle of the week highs were mostly in the upper 70s or 80s. The warmest readings were 88 degrees reported in Keokuk on the 15th and De Soto on the 17th. The coolest readings of 45 degrees were reported at a handful of locations in northern Iowa spread across several days. Soil temperatures ranged from the upper 50s to the lower 70s during the week. Precipitation was generally below normal, and much below normal at many locations. Areas with less than 25 percent of normal stretched across much of the northern third of the state, areas in the southwest and southeast, and some central Iowa locations. Above normal totals were reported in east central Iowa and some scattered locations across the middle of the state. The driest locations were in northeastern Iowa, where Decorah and Cresco had no rain at all. The wettest location was Maquoketa in Jackson County, with 3.61 inches, or about twice normal. The lack of big storms also meant there was little severe weather reported across the state. Reports of large hail (1.00 to 1.75 inches) on the 14th came from locations in the southeast. Golf ball sized hail (1.75 inches) was reported in Linn County and Wayne County on the 14th.