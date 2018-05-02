IOWA PRELIMINARY WEATHER SUMMARY

By Michael Timlin, Regional Climatologist, Midwestern Regional Climate Center

A dry week with only slightly below-normal temperatures allowed many to get into the fields. Most of the state received no precipitation. Light rains fell on the 24th and 25th in the west and southwest, with about a dozen stations reporting totals over 0.10 inches. The largest precipitation total was in Little Sioux with 0.18 inches, all reported on the morning of the 25th. Amounts were well below normal for late April. Temperatures averaged over the week were near normal or only slightly below normal, on the heels of several cool weeks. Departures from normal were less than a degree from southwestern Iowa into the center of the state while departures of 2 degrees below normal were recorded along the northern border and in the southeastern corner of the state. Maximum temperatures were above normal for much of the state and minimum temperatures were below normal. Soil temperatures had climbed above 50 degrees everywhere but a couple reporting locations in the northwestern corner of the state on the 29th. Each day during the week, freezing temperatures were reported at some locations. The northeastern and east central areas of the state were in the upper 20s on the morning of the 29th. The coldest reading in the state was on the morning of the 29th in Waukon, 18 degrees. The warmest readings were on the afternoon of the 27th when temperatures rose to 79 degrees in De Soto, Atlantic, Red Oak, and Shenandoah.