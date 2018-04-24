IOWA PRELIMINARY WEATHER SUMMARY

By Michael Timlin, Regional Climatologist, Midwestern Regional Climate Center

Temperatures were well below normal with precipitation totals running slightly below normal in the north and well below normal in the south. Average temperatures were 10 to 20 degrees below normal for the week. Minimum temperatures dropped below freezing for much of the week and then remained above freezing over the weekend. This helped to allow soil temperatures to warm late in the week. Soil temperatures were mostly in the mid to upper 40s except in northwestern Iowa on the 22nd. Maximum temperatures averaged in the 40s for the northern half of the state and the low to mid 50s for the southern half. The coldest reading in Iowa was at Waukon on the 19th when the mercury dropped to 8 degrees. The warmest readings were in the low to mid 60s on Friday and Saturday topped by a 67 reading at Davenport on the 22nd. Precipitation totals ranged from little or nothing in the south to more than an inch at a handful of stations in northern Iowa. Hampton recorded 1.82 inches, well more than the next closest station. With just a few exceptions, the precipitation totals were below normal for the 7-day period. Snow was recorded at the morning observations on the 16th and 19th in northern Iowa. The largest snow totals were right around a foot, though Forest City, in Winnebago County, easily topped that with 22 inches of snow, 12 inches on the 16th and 10 inches on the 19th.