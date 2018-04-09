IOWA PRELIMINARY WEATHER SUMMARY

By Michael Timlin, Regional Climatologist, Midwestern Regional Climate Center

Temperatures were well below normal across Iowa for the past week. Temperatures averaged 16 to 19 degrees below normal across the state. Minimum temperatures remained below freezing all week. The warmest temperatures were on the 5th when temperatures rose into the 60s in southwest and south central Iowa. Lamoni, Clarinda, and Shenandoah all reached 62 degrees that day. The coldest reading, minus 3 degrees, was at Waukon on the 7th. The cold temperatures kept soil temperatures down, with readings remaining in the low to mid 30s as of the 8th. Precipitation was also well below normal for much of the state. The southern two-thirds of the state had deficits greater than 0.40 inches for the 7-day period. Only northwestern Iowa had near-normal precipitation for the week. The totals were less than 50 percent of normal for much of the state, and less than 10 percent of normal in parts of west central and central Iowa. The highest precipitation total was 0.74 inches in Pocahontas and the lowest total was 0.00 inches at a handful of stations. Snow fell across the southern edge of the state on the 2nd and fell across the northern third of the state later in the week. The highest snow totals were just over 10 inches at a couple of Mason City stations.