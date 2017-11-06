IOWA PRELIMINARY WEATHER SUMMARY

By Harry Hillaker, State Climatologist, Iowa Department of Agriculture & Land Stewardship

It was a cold week with precipitation totals below normal statewide. Temperatures were well below normal for the first one-half of the week before moderating to near normal by the weekend. A series of light precipitation events crossed the state, each mainly impacting northern and eastern Iowa, on Sunday (29th) afternoon and evening, Monday (30th), Wednesday (1st), Friday (3rd) night into Saturday (4th) morning and finally on Sunday (5th) morning. Weekly precipitation totals varied from only sprinkles over about the southwest one-quarter of the state to 0.39 inches at Estherville. The statewide average precipitation was 0.10 inches while normal for the week is 0.55 inches. Daytime highs were mostly in the forties throughout the week, excepting on Sunday (29th) when temperatures briefly climbed into the sixties over the far southwest where Sidney reached 68 degrees. The most widespread cold came on Tuesday (31st) morning when Sheldon and Spencer recorded lows of 14 degrees. Temperatures for the week as a whole averaged 6.1 degrees below normal.