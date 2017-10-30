IOWA PRELIMINARY WEATHER SUMMARY

By Harry Hillaker, State Climatologist, Iowa Department of Agriculture & Land Stewardship

Relatively mild weather prevailed across Iowa until a strong cold front moved across the state on Thursday (26th). Daytime highs reached into the sixties over much of Iowa on Sunday (22nd), Monday (23rd), Wednesday (25th) and Thursday (26th) with a few seventies recorded on Wednesday and Thursday. About the northwest one-half of the state recorded a freeze on Friday (27th) morning while a hard freeze impacted nearly all of Iowa on Saturday (28th) morning. Temperature extremes ranged from Thursday (26th) afternoon highs of 74 degrees at Burlington, Keokuk and Le Claire to a Saturday (28th) morning low of 14 degrees at Little Sioux. All reporting points recorded temperatures of 29 degrees or lower across the state on Saturday. Temperatures for the week as a whole averaged 7.8 degrees below normal. There were several periods of light precipitation during the week, yet only a small portion of the state, mostly in the far north and east, picked up more than one-tenth of an inch of moisture. The season’s first snow flurries were recorded between Thursday night and Saturday morning but only a very few northern locations saw any accumulation (and that was short-lived). Weekly precipitation totals varied from nothing measurable over much of southwest and south central Iowa to 0.38 inches at Bellevue. The statewide average was only 0.02 inches while normal for the week is 0.56 inches. Finally, it was a rather windy week, particularly on Tuesday (52 mph gust at Ottumwa) and on Friday (59 mph gust at Sioux City).