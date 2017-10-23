IOWA PRELIMINARY WEATHER SUMMARY

By Harry Hillaker, State Climatologist, Iowa Department of Agriculture & Land Stewardship

A welcome period of dry weather prevailed from Sunday (15th) through Friday (20th) with rain returning between Saturday (21st) morning and Sunday (22nd) morning. Weekend rain totals of around an inch were common across central Iowa (roughly within sixty miles of Interstate 35) with a maximum reported total of 2.67 inches at Toledo. Meanwhile, less than one-tenth of an inch of rain fell for the week over far northwestern Iowa, with only 0.01 inches reported at Orange City. The statewide average rain amount was 0.67 inches while normal for the week is 0.56 inches. This pushes the month-to-date statewide average rain total to 5.29 inches, the fourth highest October total among 145 years of record (behind 1881, 1941 and 2009). Meanwhile the week began with seasonal temperatures on Sunday (15th) and Monday (16th) with a light freeze scattered across portions of the northwest one-half of the state on Monday morning. Well above normal temperatures prevailed for the remainder of the week until a cold front moved across the state on Saturday (21st) night. A few scattered locations reached 80 degrees on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday with a maximum of 82 degrees at Burlington on Saturday (21st). Temperatures for the week as a whole averaged 7.5 degrees above normal.