IOWA PRELIMINARY WEATHER SUMMARY

By Harry Hillaker, State Climatologist, Iowa Department of Agriculture & Land Stewardship

The past week began with dry weather and seasonal temperatures on Sunday (17th). Rain was scattered statewide on Monday (18th) with light accumulations east and light to moderate rain over the west. The remainder of the week was unseasonably warm and humid. Daytime highs reached into the mid-nineties in some areas from Wednesday (20th) through the weekend while overnight lows were in the seventies nearly statewide on Thursday (21st) night. Tuesday (19th) was dry while thunderstorms brought rain to much of the southeast one-half of Iowa on Wednesday evening into Thursday morning. Torrential rains fell over portions of Wapello, Jefferson and Scott counties with storm totals including 7.75 inches near Ottumwa, 6.05 inches at Fairfield and as much as 6.76 inches in Davenport. Over much of Wapello and Jefferson counties these Wednesday night rains easily exceeded the totals of the previous three and one-half months combined. Friday (22nd) and Saturday (23rd) were dry statewide with the exception of thunderstorms over the extreme northwest corner of the state on Saturday evening. A large area of rain began to move into western Iowa Sunday (24th) afternoon but fell too late to be reflected in this week’s statistics. Rain totals for the week varied from only a trace at Manchester to 7.77 inches just south of Ottumwa. The statewide average rainfall was 0.75 inches, just slightly below the weekly normal of 0.77 inches. Temperatures averaged 10.4 degrees above normal with extremes ranging from Monday (18th) morning lows of 46 degrees at Coggon and Manchester to an afternoon high of 95 degrees at Iowa City on Saturday (23rd).