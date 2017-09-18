IOWA PRELIMINARY WEATHER SUMMARY

By Harry Hillaker, State Climatologist, Iowa Department of Agriculture & Land Stewardship

It was a warm week across Iowa with temperatures averaging from one degree above normal southeast to 6 to 8 degrees above normal over the north and west. It was very dry through the workweek with widespread rain finally arriving over the weekend. Nearly all of the week’s rain fell between Friday (15th) morning and Sunday (17th) morning. Rain totals varied from none over most of Scott and Clinton counties to 3.97 inches at Manning in Carroll County. The statewide average precipitation amount was 0.68 inches while normal for the week is 0.79 inches. Rains of one-half inch or better were widespread over most of the west two-thirds of Iowa. Temperature extremes varied from a 39 degree low at Lowden in Cedar County on Monday (11th) morning to highs of 94 degrees at Des Moines and Perry on Friday (15th).