IOWA PRELIMINARY WEATHER SUMMARY

By Harry Hillaker, State Climatologist, Iowa Department of Agriculture & Land Stewardship

It was a very dry week across Iowa with mostly below normal temperatures. Very light rain fell over portions of north central and northeast Iowa on Monday (4th) and Tuesday (5th) with Britt reporting the most rain with only 0.13 inches. Thunderstorms were scattered over portions of northwest and far western Iowa on Saturday (9th) evening into Sunday (10th) morning with a maximum of 0.63 inches of rain reported at Akron. Otherwise no rain fell at all over most of the southern two-thirds of Iowa during the week. The statewide average rainfall was 0.03 inches while normal for the week is 0.84 inches. This was the driest week since mid-February. Meanwhile, temperatures were above normal on Sunday (3rd) and again the next Saturday (9th). In between unseasonably cool weather prevailed for the work week, especially on Tuesday (5th) and Wednesday (6th) when daytime highs were only in the sixties in most areas. Temperature extremes for the week varied from a Sunday (3rd) afternoon high of 88 degrees at Oskaloosa to a Thursday (7th) morning low of 35 degrees at Stanley (Buchanan County). The statewide average temperature was 4.0 degrees below normal for the week.