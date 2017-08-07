IOWA PRELIMINARY WEATHER SUMMARY

By Harry Hillaker, State Climatologist, Iowa Department of Agriculture & Land Stewardship

It was an unseasonably cool week across Iowa but with less than normal rainfall over most of the state. Temperatures were near normal on Tuesday (1st) and Wednesday (2nd) and well below normal for the remainder of the reporting week. Highs reached into the low nineties over far southeast Iowa on Tuesday and Wednesday but failed to climb out of the sixties over far northwest Iowa on Thursday (3rd) and over much of the western one-third of the state on Saturday afternoon (5th). Temperature extremes for the week varied from a Wednesday afternoon high of 93 degrees at Donnellson to morning lows of 46 degrees at several northwest Iowa locations on Friday (4th) morning and scattered locations over the southeast one-half of the state on Saturday (5th) morning. Temperatures for the week as a whole averaged 4.6 degrees below normal. Most of the week’s rain fell on Thursday when thunderstorms dampened all but extreme southeast Iowa. There were some scattered showers on Tuesday over central and northwestern Iowa and some isolated thunderstorms over east central Iowa on Wednesday. Finally, some light rain fell across about the southwest one-half of the state on Saturday (5th). Only a few locations received more than an inch of rain during the week, mostly in west central and northeast Iowa. Guthrie Center reported the most rain with 1.76 inches while Burlington, Donnellson and Davenport had no rain. The statewide average precipitation was 0.41 inches, or less than one-half of the weekly normal of 0.96 inches.