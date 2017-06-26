IOWA PRELIMINARY WEATHER SUMMARY

By Harry Hillaker, State Climatologist, Iowa Department of Agriculture & Land Stewardship

Iowa experienced a much cooler week with highly variable rainfall amounts. Hot and humid weather was confined to the midweek dates from Tuesday (20th) through Thursday (22nd) and primarily across central and southern Iowa. The coolest weather arrived over the weekend with temperatures much below normal from Friday (23rd) through Sunday (25th). Temperatures for the week as a whole averaged 2.1 degrees below normal with extremes varying from a Wednesday afternoon high of 97 degrees at Little Sioux to Saturday (24th) morning lows of 43 degrees at Chariton and Grinnell. There were a few scattered light rain showers and thunderstorms on Sunday (18th), Monday (19th), Tuesday (20th) and Saturday (24th). Friday (23rd) and Sunday (25th) were dry. Thunderstorms brought rain to most of the northeast two-thirds of the state on Wednesday with heaviest rains of one to two inches over portions of north central and northeast Iowa. Thunderstorms also brought rain to much of the eastern two-thirds of Iowa on Thursday into early Friday morning with greatest amounts exceeding two inches over portions of northeast and south central Iowa. New Hampton reported the most rain for the week with 4.28 inches while parts of west central (centered upon Monona and Harrison counties) and southwest Iowa (parts of Fremont and Page counties) recorded no rain at all. The statewide average rainfall was 0.75 inches while normal for the week is 1.17 inches. There were a few isolated reports of high winds and large hail on Wednesday and Thursday but nothing on the scale of what was seen the prior week across Iowa.