IOWA PRELIMINARY WEATHER SUMMARY

By Harry Hillaker, State Climatologist, Iowa Department of Agriculture & Land Stewardship

The week began with unseasonably hot weather with temperatures averaging ten or more degrees above normal on Sunday (11th), Monday (12th) and Tuesday (13th). Temperatures moderated slightly at mid-week but remained well above normal through Saturday (17th). Temperature extremes for the week varied from highs of 97 degrees at Little Sioux on Tuesday (13th) and at Lamoni on Thursday (15th) to Sunday (18th) morning lows of 51 degrees at Chariton and Mount Ayr. Temperatures for the week as a whole averaged 8.1 degrees above normal. Showers and thunderstorms were scattered across the state every day. Many areas received some much needed rainfall but a few, mainly in northwest, south central and southeast Iowa saw only light amounts. Weekly rain totals varied from 0.21 inches at Indianola to 4.65 inches at Corning. The statewide average rainfall was 1.40 inches while normal for the week is 1.19 inches. There were isolated severe storms on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. The most widespread severe weather occurred across about the southeast one-half of Iowa on Thursday with very large hail reported in Franklin, Marion and Page counties. High winds raked the far west/southwest portions of Iowa on Friday while there were more reports of very large hail from Appanoose and Muscatine counties on Saturday.