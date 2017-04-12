IOWA PRELIMINARY WEATHER SUMMARY

By Harry Hillaker, State Climatologist, Iowa Department of Agriculture & Land Stewardship

The first one-half of the reporting week brought persistent cloud cover and frequent light to moderate rainfall to the state. Light rain fell across the southeast three-fourths of the state on Sunday (2nd) with rain falling statewide on Monday (3rd). Light rain fell over the northern one-third of Iowa on Tuesday (4th) morning with another area of rain falling across the southeast one-half of the state from Tuesday night into Wednesday (5th) afternoon. Dry weather finally prevailed statewide until late Sunday (9th) when scattered thunderstorms moved into the state. Rain totals for the week were greatest across south central Iowa where Allerton reported 3.62 inches. The driest area was the far west/northwest where rain amounts were mostly in the one-quarter to one-half inch range. Logan reported the least rain for the week with only 0.07 inches. The statewide average precipitation was 1.00 inches while normal for the week is 0.68 inches. Despite the dreary and damp early week weather, temperatures mostly averaged around five degrees above seasonal norms from Sunday (2nd) through Tuesday (4th). Near to below normal temperatures prevailed from Wednesday (5th) through Friday (7th). A freeze was recorded over all but a few locations across extreme southern and eastern Iowa on Friday (7th) morning with Battle Creek in Ida County the cold spot at 20 degrees. Finally, much warmer weather prevailed over the weekend with highs in the seventies statewide on Saturday (8th) while a few eighties were recorded on Sunday (9th). Glenwood was the hot spot with an 83 degree reading Sunday afternoon. Temperatures for the week as a whole varied from 3 to 5 degrees above normal southeast to 6 to 8 degrees above normal northwest with a statewide average of 5.7 degrees above normal. Soil temperatures at the four inch depth as of Sunday (9th) were averaging in the upper forties over the extreme northwest to the fifties elsewhere with a few reports averaging near 60 degrees.