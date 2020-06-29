(Clive, Iowa) June 26, 2020 – As Iowa restaurants reopen following loosened coronavirus-related restrictions, the Iowa Pork Producers Association (IPPA) is rewarding customers for supporting them—while eating pork, of course! Today IPPA kicked off the Iowa Pork Crawl Freestyle, a summer promotion that encourages customers to enjoy pork at eateries around the state. Participants can dine in, carry out or have their meal delivered, then share photos of their food on social media channels for a chance to win prizes. The contest runs through Aug. 30. Rules are simple: Order an entree featuring pork from your choice of five different Iowa food establishments, including restaurants, vendors and food trucks. Pork must be the main ingredient, such as a pork chop, a breaded pork tenderloin, pork tacos, a BLT or pork ribs. To be entered for prizes, snap a photo of yourself with each of the five dishes, and share all five photos in a post on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. Tag @Iowa Pork, tag or list the five restaurants you visited, and use the hashtag #IowaPorkCrawl. For every five pork entrees and restaurants visited, participants can post again for more chances to win. “Iowa Pork values our relationships with foodservice entities across the state, and it has been a tough couple months for both them and our farmers,” said Kelsey Sutter, IPPA’s marketing and programs director. “This program is aimed to celebrate the resilience and perseverance of both.” Bars and restaurants have seen a dramatic hit in business because of COVID-19, and some have permanently closed. In March, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds—like leaders in many other states—ordered a mandatory shutdown of public dining areas to help slow the virus’s spread across the U.S. According to Jim Murray, national channel marketing and innovation manager with the National Pork Board, nearly every state has since reopened their foodservice operations in some capacity, though customers may experience limited or simplified menu options. “We are excited about this summer program, as it benefits all Iowa restaurants that offer pork, it’s simple and the prizes are fun,” Sutter said. The first 25 individuals who correctly share a completed Iowa Pork Crawl will win a pork swag bag that includes a T-shirt, a meat thermometer, an Iowa Pork can koozie and $10 in Pork Cash that can be redeemed for fresh pork products at most major Iowa grocery retailers. Once the crawl ends, two participants will be randomly selected to each win a grand prize valued at $500. One package features a catered party for up to 20 guests, with pork among the meat offerings, while a YETI explorer package includes a YETI cooler, two YETI Rambler® Tumblers, $100 in Pork Cash and a $25 gas card. All prize winners must be Iowa residents. For complete rules and details, visit https://www.iowapork.org/iowa-pork-crawl-freestyle/. -30-