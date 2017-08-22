Iowa Master Conservationist Program

Iowa State University Extension and Outreach – Henry County, in coordination with local conservation organizations, is pleased to offer the newly revitalized Iowa Master Conservationist Program in Mt. Pleasant this fall. The Iowa Master Conservationist Program gives Iowans hands-on interaction with the diversity of Iowa’s natural resources. The program teaches about wildlife and plant communities, and provides accurate information on a broad range of conservation issues. Ultimately, it provides individuals the resources to make informed, intelligent choices for leading and educating others on a sustainable lifestyle.

This program consist of approximately 16 hours of online curriculum and seven face-to-face meetings. The four online modules can be viewed at home or at the Henry County Extension office if internet access is not available. Module topics include conservation infrastructure and science, understanding Iowa ecosystems- prairies, forests, watersheds, implementing conservation practices in human dominated landscapes and developing skills to help educate others about conservation practices.

The seven face-to-face meetings will be held at various local locations from 6-9 p.m. on October 5, 12, 19, 26 and November 2, 9 and 16. Each face-to-face meeting will supplement the information provided in the online curriculum and show the participant how conservation programs work in our local area. On the evenings of October 5, 12 and November 16 a meal will be provided. On the other evenings snacks will be provide.

Registration Fee: $100 (due at the time of registration)

To register contact the Henry County Extension Office at 319-385-8126 or stop by 127 North Main Street in Mount Pleasant. Checks made payable to Henry County Extension. Credit Cards are accepted.

Registration deadline is September 27 at 4:30pm.