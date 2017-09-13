Iowa Master Conservationist Program

MOUNT PLEASANT, Iowa— Iowa State University Extension and Outreach – Henry County, in coordination with local conservation organizations, is pleased to offer the newly revitalized Iowa Master Conservationist Program in Mt. Pleasant this fall. The Iowa Master Conservationist Program gives Iowans hands-on interaction with the diversity of Iowa’s natural resources. The program teaches about wildlife and plant communities, and provides accurate information on a broad range of conservation issues. Ultimately, it provides individuals the resources to make informed, intelligent choices for leading and educating others on a sustainable lifestyle.

This program consist of approximately 16 hours of online curriculum and seven face-to-face meetings. The four online modules can be viewed at home or at the Henry County Extension