Iowa High School State Track and Field Meet: Day Two

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Des Moines, Iowa — It’s day two of the Iowa High School State Track and Field Meet.

Here’s the schedule for today’s activities and results as they come across.

Friday:

10:00 a.m. — Girls Distance Med Relay: Avery Sutter, Lyndi Vantiger, Maggie Cristoforo, and Maggie Jennings. — Finishes 8th (medalist). Ran a time of 4:19.45.

10:00 a.m. — Girls Shotput: Lexi Magnani, Jadan Brumbaugh — Lexi Magnani is your 3A State Champ! Magnani threw 42-5 1/4. Jadan Brumbaugh threw 35-4 1/2. She took 11th place.

10:00 a.m. — Boys Long Jump: Rylan Seberg — Rylan Seberg earns a medal with a 4th place finish. Best leap was 21-1/4.

11:00 a.m. — 110m High Hurdles: Chase Lamm — Finishes 10th. Ran a prelim time of 15.36. Finished 3rd in Heat 3.

11:10 a.m. — 100m High Hurdles: Karsyn Lamm — Finishes 23rd. Ran a prelim time of 17.31.

12:30 p.m. — Boys Shotput: Riley McQuiggin, Henry Lotuvsky — Riley McQuiggin finishes 12th with a best throw of 47-09, Henry Lotuvsky 21st. Lotuvsky threw 45-05.

12:30 p.m. — Girls Long Jump: Lyndi Vantiger — Lyndi Vantiger finishes 12th in Girls’ 3A Long Jump. Her best jump was 15-6 3/4.

12:40 p.m. — Girls 400m Hurdles: Maggie Cristoforo — Another medal for Mount Pleasant; Maggie Cristoforo finishes 5th in 3A 400m Hurdles with a time of 1:05.83.

1:05 p.m. — Distance Med Relay: Truong, Lamm, Seberg, Stukkerjurgen — 4th place finish (medalist) for Mount Pleasant. Ran 3:35.11.

2:10 p.m. — Boys’ 4x100m Relay: Truong, Lamm, Seberg, Beason — The medals keep on keeping on, Khang Truong, Chase Lamm, Rylan Seberg and Zach Beason team up for a 4th place finish with a time of 43.9 to qualify for Saturday’s finals.

2:45 p.m. — Boys 4x400m Relay: Tate Shull, Brody Bender, Mason Mills, Sam Beatty finish 22nd with a time of 3:36.86.

3:00 p.m. — 1A Girls Distance Medley: Jenna Hummell, Sophie Lounsbury, Aliyah Christensen, Lexi Brown — New London girls’ 1A Distance Medley Relay team of Jenna Hummell, Sophie Lounsbury, Aliyah Christenson and Lexi Brown finishes 13th with a time of 4:29.01.

3:00 p.m. — 1A Boys High Jump: Darius Whaley (New London); Talon Newton (Winfield) — Darius Whaley finishes t-9th with a leap of 6-1, Winfield’s Talon Newton also t-9th with a leap of 6’1.

5:00 p.m. — 1A 4x200m Relay: Brody Barton, Dane Sweezer, Brandon Snowden, Juanito Piper (Winfield); Demonate Watkins, Keo Luckett, Jordan Johnson, Darius Whaley (New London) — New London medals! They finish 8th with a time of 1:33.17. Winfield-Mount Union just misses a medal they finished 9th, with a time of 1:33.23

6:00 p.m. — 1A Boys 400m Hurdles: Colton Horak (WACO) — Horak finishes 15th for WACO with a time of 57.88.

6:40 p.m. — 1A Boys Distance Med Relay: Keo Luckett, Darius Whaley, Mason Porter, Curry Jacobs (New London) — New London boys finish in 14th with a time of 3:44.08.

7:40 p.m. — 1A Boys 4x100m Relay: Christian Gerot, Juanito Piper, Brody Barton, Brandon Snowden (Winfield)

*Weather Update*

Tomorrow’s finals will begin at 8:00 a.m. With severe weather pushing into the Des Moines metro tomorrow afternoon state officials are hoping the one hour early start gets the meet in tomorrow without any delays.