Iowa High School State Track and Field Meet: Day 3

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Des Moines — It’s Day 3 of the Iowa High School State Track and Field Meet here in Des Moines.

Things are off and running one hour early with severe weather forecasted for the area beginning this afternoon.

Here’s today’s schedule and results will be added as the morning progresses:

2A Girls Sprint Medley: Danville girls finish 15th in 2A Sprint Med. Team of Ashley Pfadenhauer, Kaley Eisenmann, Jacy Moore and Alyssa Pfadenhauer team up to run 1:55.10.

3A Girls Sprint Medley: Kenna Lamm, Karsyn Lamm, Lyndi Vantiger, Maggie Cristoforo of Mount Pleasant finish 8th with a time of 1:53.18. The quartet earns a medal for their efforts, as well!

2A Boys Sprint Medley: Josh Darbyshire, Andrew McPherson, Owen Timmerman and Jagger Gourley (Mediapolis)

2A Boys 800m Run: Ben Wolgemuth (Mediapolis)

3A Boys 800m Run: Jacob Stukkerjurgen (Mount Pleasant)

3A Boys Shuttle Hurdle Relay: Zach Beason, Tate Shull, Konnor Peterson, Chase Lamm (Mount Pleasant)

1A Boys 100m Dash: Brandon Snowden (Winfield-Mt. Union)

2A Boys 100m Dash: Jagger Gourley (Mediapolis)

1A Boys 200m Dash: Brandon Snowden (Winfield-Mt. Union)

2A Boys 200m Dash: Jagger Gourley (Mediapolis)

3A Boys 1600m Run: Cody Mertens (Mount Pleasant), Dalton Moyle (Mount Pleasant)

1A Girls 1500m Run: Lexi Brown (New London)

3A Girls 1500m Run: Abby Ryon (Mount Pleasant)

3A Boys 4x100m Relay: Khang Truong, Chase Lamm, Rylan Seberg, Zach Beason (Mount Pleasant)