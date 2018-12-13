IOWA FARM BUREAU FEDERATION STATEMENT ON 2018 FARM BILL PROPOSAL

WEST DES MOINES, IOWA – December 12, 2018

The following statement may be attributed to Iowa Farm Bureau Federation President, Craig Hill:

“We are thankful both the U.S. House and Senate have moved forward with a comprehensive farm bill with strong provisions supporting agriculture, including the reauthorization of critical crop insurance programs, environmental stewardship programs, and Title One provisions that are key to sustainable family farms.

During this prolonged period of a downturned ag economy, farm families rely on the support of the risk management tools in the farm bill to fight through these challenging times in rural communities. We are confident the programs in the new farm bill will help facilitate new market opportunities and provide farmers the tools needed to manage risk.”