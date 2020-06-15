Iowa, Doyle Reach “Separation Agreement”

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

KILJ — The University of Iowa Athletics Department has announced that football strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle will not return to the program.

According to the release, the two sides have agreed on a “seperation” that is effective immediately.

On June 6th, Doyle was placed on administrative leave for what officials described as an independent investigation on racial inequality in the Iowa football program.

Doyle will receive $1.11 million in a buyout clause as well as full health benefits for the next 15 months.

(Photo Courtesy: Iowa Athletics)