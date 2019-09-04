Iowa Crop Progress and Conditions Report

August 26 – September 2, 2019

DES MOINES, Iowa (Sept. 3, 2019) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig today commented on the Iowa Crop Progress and Conditions report released by the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service. The report is released weekly from April through November.

“A new month begins with outlooks indicating the possibility of wetter than normal conditions across the state,” said Secretary Naig. “This follows a dryer than normal end to August.”

The weekly report is also available on the USDA’s site at nass.usda.gov/ia.

Crop Report

Iowa farmers had mostly dry field conditions and below normal temperatures during the week ending September 1, 2019, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Statewide there were 5.8 days suitable for fieldwork. Fieldwork activities included wrapping up fungicide and insecticide applications and harvesting hay. There were a few comments of farmers starting to chop corn silage.

Topsoil moisture condition was rated 4 percent very short, 26 percent short, 69 percent adequate and 1 percent surplus. Areas in 12 counties within the east central and southeast Iowa districts were rated as D1 moderate drought according to the August 29, 2019, U.S. Drought Monitor. Subsoil moisture condition was rated 4 percent very short, 25 percent short, 70 percent adequate and 1 percent surplus.

Eighty-six percent of the corn crop was in or beyond the dough stage, 12 days behind last year and 10 days behind the 5-year average. Forty-one percent of the crop reached the dented stage, 2 weeks behind last year and 9 days behind average. One percent of corn had reached maturity, 11 days behind average. Corn condition rated 62 percent good to excellent. Ninety percent of the soybean crop has started setting pods, 18 days behind last year and 12 days behind average. Three percent of the crop has started coloring, 11 days behind average. Soybean condition rated 60 percent good to excellent.

The third cutting of alfalfa hay reached 64 percent, 9 days behind average. Pasture condition rated 45 percent good to excellent. Livestock experienced little stress this past week.