Iowa Crop Progress and Conditions Report

July 1-7, 2019

DES MOINES, Iowa (July 8, 2019) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig today commented on the Iowa Crop Progress and Condition report released by the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service. The report is released weekly from April through November.

“Slightly above-average rain fall combined with consistently warmer weather has given crops across the state a boost,” said Naig. “Though some areas had below- average rain fall, soil moisture conditions remain adequate to surplus.”

The weekly report is also available on the USDA’s site at nass.usda.gov/ia.

Crop Report

While parts of Iowa experienced heavy rain, overall it was a hot, dry week which allowed farmers to get fieldwork done during the week ending July 7, 2019, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Statewide there were 4.6 days suitable for fieldwork. Fieldwork activities included planting, harvesting hay, spraying and applying nitrogen.

Topsoil moisture condition was rated 0 percent very short, 4 percent short, 80 percent adequate and 16 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture condition was rated 0 percent very short, 2 percent short, 77 percent adequate and 21 percent surplus.

Statewide, 1 percent of the corn crop has begun to silk, over 1 week behind last year and the 5-year average. Corn condition declined to 61 percent good to excellent. Soybean emergence reached 96 percent, 2 weeks behind average. Seven percent of the soybean crop has started to bloom, 12 days behind last year and 10 days behind average. Soybean condition rated 64 percent good to excellent.

Ninety-two percent of the oat crop has headed, 1 week behind last year and 6 days behind average. Twenty-eight percent of the crop has started coloring, 6 days behind average. Oat condition rated 61 percent good to excellent.

Ninety-four percent of the first cutting of alfalfa hay has been cut, nearly 1 week behind average. The second cutting of alfalfa hay reached 12 percent statewide, 11 days behind average. Hay condition rated 62 percent good to excellent. Pasture condition rated 69 percent good to excellent. Livestock experienced some stress due to heat. Feedlots continue to dry out.