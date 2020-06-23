Iowa Crop Progress and Conditions Report

June 15-21, 2020

DES MOINES, Iowa (June 22, 2020) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig today commented on the Iowa Crop Progress and Condition report released by the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service. The report is released weekly from April through November.

“Widely variable rainfall amounts across the state over the past week brought excess moisture to areas of northern and eastern Iowa, while parts of west-central and southwest Iowa remain drier than normal,” said Secretary Naig. “Overall above average temperatures continue to allow for rapid crop development.”

The weekly report is also available on the USDA’s site at nass.usda.gov/ia .

Crop Progress

Statewide there were 4.7 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending June 21, 2020, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. There were several reports farmers found it difficult to spray their crops due to constant winds during the week. Fieldwork activities also included finishing up planting, harvesting hay and hauling grain.

Topsoil moisture levels rated 1% very short, 7% short, 83% adequate and 9% surplus. Subsoil moisture levels rated 1% very short, 6% short, 86% adequate and 7% surplus.

There were only a few reports of corn beginning to silk in parts of the State. Corn condition rated 85% good to excellent. Soybean emergence reached 96%, 16 days ahead of last year and 1 week ahead of the 5-year average. Soybean condition rated 84% good to excellent. Oats headed progressed to 71%, 1 week ahead of last year but 1 day behind average. Oat condition rated 83% good to excellent.

Ninety-three percent of the first cutting of alfalfa hay has been completed. A few farmers have begun their second cutting of alfalfa. Hay condition rated 75% good to excellent. Pasture condition rated 70% good to excellent. No livestock issues were reported for the week.